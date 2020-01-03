'Foolish escalation': Iran slams 'dangerous' US strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif reacts during a news conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

As Iran awakes to the news that Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, was killed by the US military, official responses are beginning to appear.

The Iranian foreign minister called the US move "extremely dangerous," "international terrorism," and a "foolish escalation" while a senior military official vowed that Iran would have its revenge.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif sharply criticized the US for killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, calling the move "extremely dangerous" and a "foolish escalation."

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," the minister said on Twitter in one of the early official responses as Iranians awaken to the news that the notorious commander of the infamous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force is dead. Soleimani was a respected figure in Iran who led the elite Quds Force for over two decades and reported only to Iran's supreme leader.

In an earlier post on Twitter, senior IRGC official and Iranian politician Mohsen Rezaee wrote: "We will take vigorous revenge on America."

The tweets followed an announcement from the Department of Defense that the US military, acting on the orders of President Donald Trump, "has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani."

The US said that Soleimani is directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US service members over the years, as well as more recent attacks on US personnel. The Pentagon said that the general was planning additional attacks that threatened US personnel and interests in the region.

"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," the Pentagon explained.

Official responses from Iran have been limited. NBC reports that state TV in Iran has cut off all broadcasts, replacing them with pictures of Qassem Soleimani accompanied by prayers.

The New York Times reports that Iran's National Security Council is holding an emergency meeting as the IRGC makes funeral arrangements. Iranian proxy forces and militias are reportedly on highest alert.

