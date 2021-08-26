Who should foot the bill for police misconduct? | COMMENTARY

In March of 2012, a Baltimore police officer raided a home in Canton in an apparent effort to please his girlfriend. That officer, Adam Lewellen, was eventually caught and pleaded guilty to perjury and misconduct in office. Two years later, he resigned as part of a plea agreement and served six months of home detention. The victim, David Esteppe, filed a lawsuit seeking damages for what he rightly saw as an abuse of power. In 2014, a Baltimore Circuit Court judge found merit in the claim awarding the plaintiff $167,007.67 in damages for negligence, violations of the Maryland Declaration of Rights, and civil conspiracy. But the ex-cop’s lawyer had one more card to play, appealing the verdict on the grounds that police, like many other government employees, are shielded from such civil actions. In other words, he may have done wrong but he did so while acting as an officer so this is on the city’s taxpayers.

This past week in a ruling that deserves to be brought to the attention of any law enforcement officer who thinks a badge confers a get-out-of-jail-or-liability card, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it’s Mr. Lewellen and not the citizens of Baltimore who bear full responsibility for that judgment. Upholding a Court of Special Appeals opinion from last year, the court ruled unanimously that since Mr. Lewellen was not acting within the scope of his employment (and clearly in furtherance of his personal interests) he deserved no immunity from civil liability. Nor was it regarded as a close call. The lower court’s “well-reasoned” ruling is characterized as “unassailable in its analysis and conclusions.”

This is good news. Not simply because there’s a certain catharsis from knowing a bad cop will be held accountable or that the taxpayers are getting a break but because of the message it sends to police and citizens alike that misconduct matters. If there is one thing that Baltimore law enforcement needs right now as it fights gun violence while simultaneously restoring its credibility within the community, it’s this clear message that criminal behavior within the law enforcement ranks has consequences. The blatant abuses of power committed by the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force and the successful federal prosecution of these rogue cops are one thing but the case of Freddie Gray in which officers were criminally charged for his death in police custody but none convicted by State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is another. Even if it was the “tragic accident” that some insisted, the pattern of excessive force and racial bias in city policing has been well enough established to make residents wary, particularly those living in high-crime, low-income, majority African American neighborhoods.

Whatever progress has been made in police and community relations since then, lingering doubts about police accountability remain. There have been any number of efforts at reform including this year’s sweeping actions by the Maryland General Assembly to repeal the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights which critics saw as an obstacle to proper civilian oversight. But simply demonstrating that officers like Adam Lewellen are not above laws already on the books has value, too. Over and over again, we see the city pay settlements to victims of overly aggressive police actions such as the lockdown of West Baltimore’s Harlem Park during the investigation of Det. Sean Suiter’s death in 2017, and, sadly, to victims of the Gun Trace Task Force. Some of that may be inevitable. Mistakes are made. But in cases as blatant as this when even the officer acknowledges he perjured himself, it would be unacceptable for taxpayers to pay a single dollar in damages let alone $167,007.67.

Law enforcement can be a challenging job, no doubt about it. But rulings like this one are not an attack on police any more than convicting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of the murder of George Floyd was an attack on police. Both are exercises of justice which is exactly the business that honest officers are in. There is right and there is wrong. And those who abuse their authority for personal gain don’t deserve to have taxpayers pick up the tab for it.

