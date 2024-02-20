Foot chase leads to arrest of two men, one shoeless, in East Lyme

Feb. 19—EAST LYME — A frigid, early morning chase Sunday started at a Flanders Road hotel and ended with the arrest of a barefoot man and an accomplice wanted on numerous drug and larceny charges.

Police in a news release said Timothy A. Douchette, 40, of Montville, and Nicholas Marcoux, 39, of Branford, had six active arrest warrants between them.

According to police, the multi-agency response was triggered at 2:30 a.m. when officers found a 2023 Jeep in the parking lot of the Aderi Hotel that had been stolen out of the City of Groton.

The discovery led police to the room where Douchette and Marcoux were staying. When they left out the back window instead of answering the door, a track by East Lyme police K-9 Dom and calls from nearby residents narrowed the search to the nearby Woodridge Condominium neighborhood on King Arthur Drive.

That's where officers found Douchette, who police said had four active arrest warrants.

Police charged Douchette of 4 Lathrop Court Extension, Montville, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, interfering with police officers, use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

State police and officers from Waterford, Groton City and Montville, with a K-9, also responded.

After learning Marcoux wasn't wearing shoes or proper clothing, officers called in drone units with thermal imaging technology from Waterford Police Department and Connecticut State Police to search the woods.

Police found Marcoux in the Deerfield Village Condominium neighborhood after a resident said he showed up at their door asking for help. But he fled again when officers got there, resulting in another chase that ended at 4:56 a.m. with his arrest.

Marcoux was charged with first-degree failure to appear, second-degree failure to appear, interfering with police officers, use of drug paraphernalia and as a fugitive from justice.

Police said Marcoux was wanted on two active arrest warrants for larceny in this state and one extraditable warrant from Rhode Island for failure to appear.

Douchette refused medical treatment, while Marcoux was taken by an East Lyme ambulance to L+M Memorial Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Neither Marcoux, who was being held on a $355,000 bond, nor Douchette, held on a $70,100 bond, was able to post bail. They remained in custody pending an arraignment in New London Superior Court Tuesday.

e.eregan@theday.com