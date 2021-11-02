Foot chase leads to weapons charge

Nov. 2—TUPELO — A man who ran from a traffic stop is now in jail facing a felony weapons charge.

Tupelo police tried to stop a blue 2004 Mercedes Benz for an improper tag on South Gloster Street near Verona City limits on Oct. 27. The car stopped just inside the Verona city limits at the intersection of Raymond Avenue and 10th Street. When the car came to a stop, a passenger in the car bolted and ran away.

As officers pursued the suspect, he was seen throwing away suspected drugs as well as the magazine and a small semi-automatic handgun.

Decarlos Montez Fields, 25, of 112 Martin Luther King Drive, Verona, was captured after a short foot chase. Fields was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $50,000 on that charge.

He has since been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.

