Foot chase in North Augusta leads to arrest related to car theft, armed robberies

Aug. 28—A Georgia man was taken into custody in North Augusta on Aug. 26 for possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a North Augusta Department of Public Safety report.

The suspect, Jeremiah J. Shearouse, 43, of Pooler, Georgia, drew an officer's attention on Georgia Avenue due to a description of a person of interest in connection with two separate armed robberies that did not occur within North Augusta's city limits, the report noted. The vehicle in question, a Ford Bronco, had been stolen in Aiken County and used in an armed robbery in Dorchester County and another in Georgia, in the Pooler area, and the vehicle was reportedly abandoned at Georgia and Buena Vista avenues.

A foot pursuit, after an officer noticed a man matching the suspect's description, led to a home on Marion Avenue at Hugh Street, and support came from Aiken County Sheriff's Office. The house was surrounded, and a search by North Augusta's SWAT team led to the subject being found in an attic and taken to Aiken County's detention center.