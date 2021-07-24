Foot chase at Urbana Carnival leads to gun, drug charges for Hagerstown man

Jul. 24—A 19-year-old Hagerstown man is facing several firearm and drug-related charges after a foot chase at the Urbana Carnival on Friday night.

According to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, deputies at about 9:30 p.m. saw a man "wearing a shoulder bag with the distinct outline of a handgun, which could be seen through the bag." When deputies approached the man, he fled.

After a "lengthy foot chase," deputies caught up with the man, identified as Marquis Desade Scottland, and took him into custody, the release said. The initial search found Scottland's bag to be empty.

However, once deputies set a perimeter and began a K-9 and grid search, they located a handgun in a grass field used for carnival parking.

Scottland was booked at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He faces nine charges, including illegal firearm and ammunition possession, possession of controlled dangerous substances with the intent to distribute prescription medication, and failure to obey a lawful order.

To report more information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-072879.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek