After Spending $1.1B for WSS and Atmos, Foot Locker Completes Its Acquisition of WSS

Peter Verry
·4 min read

Update: Sept. 20, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET

Foot Locker Inc. has completed its acquisition of WSS.

More from Footwear News

The retail giant announced today that the WSS acquisition has been completed for $750 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. According to Foot Locker, WSS will maintain its name and operate as a new brand within the Foot Locker Inc. portfolio.

Additionally, Foot Locker announced the appointment of Anthony Aversa to COO of WSS, effective immediately. He will report to WSS SVP and GM Rick Mina, and in the role will oversee its market planning, real estate and customer experience functions. Prior to assuming this role, Aversa was the VP of customer experience of Foot Locker North America.

“WSS is a highly complementary addition to our portfolio, and we are excited to officially welcome its team to the Foot Locker family,” Foot Locker chairman and CEO Dick Johnson said in a statement. “WSS brings an expanded and differentiated customer base rooted in the rapidly growing Hispanic community, diversifies and enhances our product mix, and strengthens our footprint with a 100% off-mall store fleet located in key markets. We look forward to building on WSS’ deep community connections, as we accelerate its growth and drive significant additional long-term value for our shareholders.”

What We Originally Reported on Aug. 2

Foot Locker Inc. has made a pair of acquisitions to help bolster its footprint both stateside and abroad.

The athletic retail giant said today that it is acquiring WSS (Eurostar Inc.) for $750 million in cash. Foot Locker also announced the acquisition of Atmos (Text Trading Company K.K.) for $360 million, which also will be a cash deal.

Foot Locker said it will benefit from the addition of WSS, which has 93 off-mall stores throughout the West Coast in states including California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada, because of its “differentiated market position and complementary customer base and real estate portfolio.” WSS will maintain its name, according to Foot Locker, and will operate as a new banner in its portfolio.

What’s more, Foot Locker — which also owns Eastbay and Champs Sports — said it will benefit from the relationships WSS has with its consumers. Roughly 80% of its sales come from loyalty program members, and WSS has a large and growing Hispanic demographic. The acquisition will also allow Foot Locker Inc. to further diversify its product mix, resulting in serving a broader range of consumers across price points. WSS President Rick Mina, a former top executive at Foot Locker, has spent the last several years helming the chain and growing it into a formidable competitor.

According to Foot Locker, WSS hit about $425 million in revenue in fiscal year 2020. With the acquisition, Foot Locker expects to see an earnings per share boost in fiscal year 2021.

The deal is expected to close late in late Q3 2021.

“WSS has built a successful, high-growth business by pioneering the neighborhood-based store model, built on community engagement and a full-family offering. This acquisition enhances our product mix and provides access to a customer base and store footprint that are both differentiated from and complementary to our current portfolio,” Foot Locker Inc. Chairman and CEO Dick Johnson said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome WSS’s customers into the Foot Locker family, as well as join forces with their talented team. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities to expand this business, including by accelerating WSS’s store growth into new geographies in North America.”

As for Atmos — which offers premium sneakers and apparel as well as an in-house label — Foot Locker said the acquisition will broaden its global reach and presence in Japan, and extend its premium and top-tier offering. Atmos currently operates 49 stores globally, which includes 39 in Japan under the Atmos banner as well as Atmos Pink, which is its women’s brand.

According to Foot Locker, Atmos will maintain its name and operate as one of the banners in its portfolio. The transaction is expected to close late Q3 2021.

According to Foot Locker, Atmos hit roughly $175 million in revenue in fiscal year 2020, with more than 60% coming through its digital channels.

“Atmos is uniquely positioned through its innovative retail stores, high digital penetration and distinctive products that have made it a key influencer of youth and sneaker culture. With Atmos, we are executing against our expansion initiative in the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific market, establishing a critical entry point in Japan and benefitting from immediate scale,” Johnson said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring Atmos into our portfolio of brands and build on the strong foundation of this differentiated business. We look forward to welcoming Atmos’s highly respected founder, Hidefumi Hommyo, who is considered one of the most influential people in streetwear and sneaker culture, along with the rest of the valued Atmos team and their customers, to the Foot Locker family.”

Consolidation continues to accelerate across the athletic landscape. Last year, JD Sports, owner of The Finish Line, acquired DTLR and Shoe Palace.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Evergrande fears send stock market tumbling: Here’s what investors need to know about the China property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $44,000 as Global Selloff Hits Crypto Market

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are falling on contagion fears from the mounting problems at property giant China Evergrande Group.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for sure when the next market crash will hit. Indexes have soared so far in 2021, mainly thanks to surging spending by consumers and businesses.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 5 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    These companies are losing to the market in 2021. But under the surface, the businesses are revving up.

  • These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Dividends often provide larger income streams than bonds these days, but there are trade-offs involved.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.

  • Grab These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Brilliant Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked technology mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • How Has Nvidia Soared 70% This Year, But Still Costs Only $1?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a technology company known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), has also had an incredible year. Its stock price has soared by nearly 70% since the beginning of 2021, and some experts believe it has even more room for growth. Fractional shares are small slices of an individual share of stock, and they're less expensive than buying full shares.

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.

  • Evergrande troubles punish China property as contagion concern spreads

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Growing fears of a default by China Evergrande Group led investors worried about its potential impact on the wider economy to dump Chinese property stocks and seek refuge in safe-haven assets elsewhere on Monday. Shares in Evergrande, which has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, closed down 10.2% at HK$2.28 on Monday, after earlier plummeting 19% to its weakest level since May 2010. Regulators have warned that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to China's financial system if its debts are not stabilised.