Foot Locker (FL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Foot Locker (FL) closed the most recent trading day at $52.28, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the shoe store had lost 6.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.96%.

FL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2019. On that day, FL is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.16 billion, down 2.41% from the prior-year quarter.

FL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $7.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.49% and +0.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.42.

Investors should also note that FL has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



