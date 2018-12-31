Is Foot Locker (FL) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Foot Locker (FL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Foot Locker is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FL's full-year earnings has moved 1.23% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FL has returned 11.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.58% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Foot Locker is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FL belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.92% this year, meaning that FL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



