Foot Locker (FL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Foot Locker (FL) closed the most recent trading day at $56.49, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shoe store had gained 1.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, up 7.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.16 billion, down 2.16% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. FL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.81.

Meanwhile, FL's PEG ratio is currently 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

