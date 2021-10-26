Foot Locker Makes $200 Million Pledge to Empower the Black Community

Jeffrey McKinney
·2 min read

The sneaker industry has grown into a $70 billion business that has benefitted greatly from big-dollar contributions from Black consumers. Much of that disbursement came last year amid COVID-19 and racial inequalities that financially hurt much of the Black community and curtailed spending capability for many of those individuals.

To help offset those draining forces, Foot Locker Inc. Executive Patrick Walsh, also a strategist and adviser to the global company, is stepping up. He also oversees managing and driving impact for Foot Locker Inc.’s Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) initiative. That effort announced last June is creating a $200 million commitment to support the Black community over the next five years.

In a fresh interview with Rolling Out, Walsh reflected on the new initiative. He explained it is a focus on education and economic empowerment.

“Now, it’s gonna be both internally within our company and our employees to support them, but also externally globally, in the communities that we serve. I’m fortunate along with my day-to-day job of being the vice president of commercial growth and transformation to be able to be the corporate sponsor of our lead initiative.”

Foot locker
Patrick Walsh

After identifying education and economic impact among the areas that would have the most impact, Walsh said he and his team realized that Foot Locker had a lot of things in place that it could build on and ensure they work together. For instance, he said Foot Locker was already involved with scholarships but now can be even more intentional. He also noted the company already had a deep relationship with the United Negro College Fund.

“Now we could add more into that and think about how we can make it bigger. We can be a lot more intentional around making sure that we have even more inclusion in our overall scholarship program with the African American community.”

Further, he reflected on how young entrepreneurs are converging with Foot Locker.

Walsh told Rolling Out the company has a program called Homegrown. It is intended to partner with local designers and allow them to put their products in its stores and online.

“It’s an opportunity for people who look like us young brothers and sisters to now put their product in a Foot Locker Inc. and it’s a part of our initiative,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 11 NC sites added to National Register of Historic Places. Here are the new spots.

    The well-known Graves-Fields House in Raleigh was relisted after its move, and several more historic sites from Asheville to Carteret County were added.

  • Bloomberg forum: Not 'practical' to extend dining in for 5 to Singaporeans – Gan Kim Yong

    While delegates at a Bloomberg event may dine together in groups of up to five at some venues, it is not "practical" for Singaporeans to do the same, said Minister Gan Kim Yong.

  • Collector returns Mayan artefact to Guatemala

    Plans to auction the fragment, which depicts the head of an ancient ruler, sparked a row in 2019.

  • The CAA Foundation And Pop Culture Collaborative Launch Evolutionaries; First Participants Revealed

    The CAA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of talent and sports agency, and the Pop Culture Collaborative revealed the launch of Evolutionaries, a collective of movement leaders, cultural organizers, and civic activists who are using storytelling to create change. Four Evolutionaries have been selected, and over a nine-month period, each individual will receive $50,000 from the […]

  • Lisbon Surfaced The Evolution of DAOs, Solarpunks vs. Lunarpunks and Web3 Social Media

    As people from all over the world gathered in Lisbon, “gm’s” turned to “bd’s” and the metaverse met in meatspace for a week of events and fanfare kicking off with LISCON. Whether it was in the compact hilly cobblestones that lined the city streets or the rooftops overlooking the Pombaline skyline, there was a certain … Lisbon Surfaced The Evolution of DAOs, Solarpunks vs. Lunarpunks and Web3 Social Media Read More »

  • Wednesday Night Live: There’s a new way for you to visit some Charlotte museums for free

    The Mint Museum, The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture and the Knight Theater have a new weekly event series.

  • 100 teens get lifetime support to foster global service work

    Christian Maboko wants to change the world. Starting Monday, the 18-year-old from Burundi, who lives in a Kenyan refugee camp and has co-founded a nonprofit to help address poverty there, will get a lifetime of help with his work from a new philanthropic program to nurture talented teens around the world. Schmidt Futures announced that Maboko is one of the inaugural 100 Rise Global Winners, part of a $1 billion program funded by philanthropists Wendy and Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google and executive chairman of its parent company, Alphabet Inc. The program aims to foster collaboration and new projects from young people to help solve the world’s thorniest problems.

  • Better Is Always Possible

    By Laura Kohler | Senior Vice President Human Resources, Stewardship, & Sustainability