- By GF Value





The stock of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $58.98 per share and the market cap of $6.1 billion, Foot Locker stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Foot Locker is shown in the chart below.





Foot Locker Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Foot Locker is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 5.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.03% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Foot Locker has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.53, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Foot Locker at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Foot Locker is fair. This is the debt and cash of Foot Locker over the past years:

Story continues

Foot Locker Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Foot Locker has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.5 billion and earnings of $3.06 a share. Its operating margin is 5.54%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Foot Locker at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Foot Locker over the past years:

Foot Locker Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Foot Locker is 5.7%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Foot Locker's ROIC was 5.56, while its WACC came in at 6.32. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Foot Locker is shown below:

Foot Locker Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

In short, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about Foot Locker stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

