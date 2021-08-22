Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Foot Locker is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$769m ÷ (US$7.4b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

Therefore, Foot Locker has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 17% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

In the above chart we have measured Foot Locker's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Foot Locker here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Foot Locker, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 30% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 26%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

Our Take On Foot Locker's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Foot Locker is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Foot Locker does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Foot Locker that you might be interested in.

