A foot of rain in Southern California? Latest 'Pineapple Express' forecast is dangerous.

"The largest storm of the season" is on the way for California, the National Weather Service said.

Indeed, the weather service isn't mincing words when it comes to the next big "Pineapple Express" storm that's forecast to slam into California over the weekend and into next week, using words like "life-threatening" and "dangerous" to describe the predicted onslaught of rain, snow and wind.

The Los Angeles office of the weather service issued this stern warning: There is a "significant threat of widespread and very dangerous flash flooding Sunday into Monday, especially from southern Santa Barbara southward."

AccuWeather said the storm should focus its heaviest rain from San Diego and Los Angeles to near San Francisco, where several inches to more than a foot of rain may fall over a couple of days.

The weather service said the storm could dump a whopping 15 inches of rain on some parts of the Los Angeles metro area.

Traffic backed up along Pacific Coast Highway due to flooding in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers is drenching California. Heavy rain and gusty winds began hitting the north on Wednesday and moved south along the coast, snarling the Thursday morning commute in Los Angeles.

'Mudslides, landslides and flying rocks'

Ariel Cohen, the meteorologist in charge of the weather service office in Los Angeles/Oxford, advised residents to stay off roads, especially those in canyons and warned of the potential of mudslides, landslides and flying rocks.

"Stay home," he said. “The main message is there will be a tremendous amount of moisture that will bring long durations of moderate to heavy rain."

Cohen suggested that residents of flood zone areas start sandbagging and move cars parked in low-lying areas to much higher ground. He said people should be alert and take steps ahead of time "for what could be a life-threatening flood."

In a forecast discussion, the weather service said "with the ground already saturated from today's (Thursday's) rain, onset of dangerous flash flooding will be much quicker with this next event and everyone, especially those near or in south facing mountains, needs to start preparing now for possible evacuations during or even before the storm hits."

What is the Pineapple Express?

Just like Thursday's storm, Sunday's storm is being referred to as a Pineapple Express, the most well-known nickname for an atmospheric river, which occurs when the source of the moisture is near Hawaii. When a Pineapple Express hits land in the western United States and Canada, it can cause heavy rain and snow. In California, it can cause several inches of rain in a day.

Snow will be measured by the foot

Elsewhere, snowfall in the Sierra Nevada will be measured by the foot above 4,000 feet, Weather.com said. "Significant travel impacts are likely so it's best to delay any driving plans beginning Sunday."

The mountains of Southern California will also see heavy snow. At higher elevations there, "snowfall totals will likely be measured in feet, rather than inches above 7,000 or 7,500 feet, probably 2 to 4 feet in some areas," the weather service said.

Grammys and golf impacted

The Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday evening at 5 p.m. PST at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, according to Deadline. "That timing coincides with what the weather service expects will be rain of 'very heavy' intensity."

"The red carpet starts much earlier," Deadline said. "Expect umbrellas to be the night’s hottest accessory."

And up the coast in Pebble Beach, the final round of this week's PGA tour event could be in jeopardy. The forecast there Sunday calls for an inch of rain and sustained winds of 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, PGATour.com said. Bad weather has plagued the tournament there many times in the past, including last year, when the final round was pushed to Monday due to unplayable conditions on Sunday, according to PGATour.com.

Contributing: Dave Mason, The Ventura County Star

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pineapple Express storm: Dangerous rain for Los Angeles, California