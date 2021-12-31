Foot, vehicle pursuit in Goshen leads to arrest of burglary suspect

Dec. 31—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man is facing changes in connection with recent incidents of vandalism and theft against vehicles in Goshen.

Austin Inbody, 23, has been arrested on a charge of burglary and resisting law enforcement, according to a Goshen Police Department news release Thursday.

"Officers attempted a welfare check on an individual slumped over in the driver's seat of a running vehicle in Roxbury Park," said GPD Public Information Officer Polly Hoover in the release. "When contacted by the officer, the individual suddenly drove away. The suspect led officers on a vehicle and foot pursuit before he entered an unlocked home and burglarized the home."

Following the arrest, evidence was found that ties Inbody to a large number of damaged car windows and recent thefts in or around Briarwood, Roxbury, Cedarbrook and Brookside, the release said.

This investigation is ongoing and investigators request that those who live in these areas to check any video footage for unusual activity during the overnight hours. Please contact the Goshen Police Department via email at police@goshencity.com as the business office will be closed until Monday.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.