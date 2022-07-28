​Footage appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner of war

Alleged evidence of Russian forces torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war has emerged.​ A video posted across social media platforms on Thursday shows what appears to be a Russian soldier castrating a captured Ukrainian fighter.​ Since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, several accusations have been made that Russian soldiers have committed war crimes. Moscow categorically denies this.

Out of respect for the victim and our audience, ​Yahoo News ha​s​ decided not to release the full, unedited video.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[GASPING]