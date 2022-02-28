Footage appears to show Ukrainian drone destroying Russian missile system

Tyler O'Neil
·1 min read

A Ukrainian official released footage on Sunday, appearing to show a drone taking out a Russian missile system.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for a fifth day on Monday, Feb. 28. Ukrainian forces have offered stiff resistance as Russia launched attacks from Crimea in the south, an attack on the second-largest city of Kharkiv, and an attack on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

RUSSIA INVASION OF UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES

The United States and its allies have responded with stiff sanctions, including cutting off some Russian banks from the international payment system Swift.

<span class="copyright">Reuters</span>
Earlier on Sunday, the armed forces of Ukraine released an updated estimate of Russian losses, including 1 anti-aircraft missile system. The Ukrainian official account also listed 4,300 personnel (killed and wounded), 200 prisoners of war, 46 aircraft, 26 helicopters, 146 tanks, and 706 armored vehicles of various types.

This story is developing and will be updated.

