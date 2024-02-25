Footage appears to show Ukrainian drones destroying prized Russian armor, including a rare 'Terminator' tank, left in an unlocked warehouse

Ukrainian FPV drone operators targeted a warehouse full of Russian weaponry.

The attack appeared to show a rare Russian 'Terminator' tank being destroyed.

Other equipment lost included two T-72 tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, and military trucks.

A new video appears shows Ukrainian FPV drone operators targeting a large concentration of Russian hardware after locating a warehouse in the south of Ukraine.

Ukrainian attack drones infiltrated the hangar, crowded with valuable assets from Putin's war arsenal, and set about destroying the valuable weaponry.

It is unclear when and where the video was taken, and Insider could not independently verify it.

The logo at the bottom right of the footage belongs to the Wild Hornets, a team of volunteers manufacturing FPV kamikaze strike drones.

They build batches of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a volunteer basis. Per their website, they've given the Ukrainian military 3500 7-10 inch FPV drones since their project started.

They produce Kamikaze, Bomber, and Scout drones.

The focal point of the attack appears to be the rare Russian BMPT "Terminator" tank, known for its fearsome capabilities on the battlefield.

The 53-ton, 23-foot-long armored vehicle has an array of weapons, including twin 30 mm guns, four high-speed Ataka anti-tank missiles with a nearly four-mile range, two AG-17D grenade launchers, and a coaxial 7.62 mm PKTM machine gun.

The Russian army is believed to have only 10 of the vehicles at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The Terminator tank support fighting vehicle during the Victory Day military parade in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, on June 24, 2020 in Moscow, Russia. Iliya Pitalev - Host Photo Agency via Getty Images

The Ukrainian drones maneuvered through the hangar before destroying the prized Terminator tank and other assets.

Other Russian equipment blown up included a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle, two T-72 tanks, and military trucks and vehicles.

Since it launched its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost huge numbers of armored vehicles. Armor destroyed includes 2,600 main battle tanks and 4,900 other armored vehicles, said the UK Defense Ministry in January.

