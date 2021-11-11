Footage from Astroworld appears to show police officers pointing their phones at the stage at least 15 minutes after it was declared a mass-casualty event

Video appears to show members of the Houston Police Department near the Astroworld stage while Travis Scott performed. TMZ

Footage from the Travis Scott concert appears to show police officers pointing their phones at the stage at least 15 minutes after it was declared a mass-casualty event.

The Houston Police Department declined to comment on the allegations.

A spokesperson for the HPD told Insider the video, like others, "will be looked at as part of the investigation."

Photos and videos from rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, at which at least eight people died in a crowd surge, appear to show members of the Houston Police Department near the stage more than 15 minutes after the festival had already been declared a "mass-casualty event." Some can be seen walking while others appear to be pointing their phones at the stage.

Hiltzik Strategies, the public relations agency representing the Astroworld Festival, sent Insider a 30-second video and a series of photos from the night.

In a lawsuit filed this week, five people who say they were hurt at the festival accused Scott of negligence, stating that "for 37 minutes after Houston police and firefighters were called to a 'mass casualty event,' [he] continued to perform."

It's not clear how much Scott knew about what was happening in the crowd while he was on stage. Kylie Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Scott, said on Sunday that she and Scott were not aware of any fatalities until after his performance had ended.

Some reports have said Scott was not told about the severity of the situation until he was at Dave & Buster's for a pre-planned afterparty that followed his performance. Sources told NBC News he immediately left the party after being told what happened.

John Cannon, a public information officer at the Houston Police Department, declined to comment on the video itself. But he told Insider that any videos of the festival that appear on social media "will be looked at as part of the investigation."

Story continues

On Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the investigation into what happened could "take weeks, possibly months." Finner also said it was the concert promoters, not the police department, who had the discretion to shut down the performance. In a followup statement, the department said that "HPD personnel told personnel in charge of the even to shut down the performance" after CPR was underway for "one or more persons."

At least eight people were killed during a crowd surge at the event. Hundreds more were injured.

In a statement provided to Insider, Scott's attorney said there has been "finger-pointing" and "inconsistent messages" from officials regarding the tragedy.

"Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again," Attorney Edwin F. McPherson said.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Insider