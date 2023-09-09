Footage captures confusion moments after Morocco quake

STORY: Video footage from Marrakech, the nearest big city to the epicentre, showed shocked and confused people in the streets shortly after the quake. Some spent the night on hotel pool deckchairs.

Morocco's geophysical centre said the quake struck in the Ighil area of the High Atlas with a magnitude of 7.2. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 6.8 and said it was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles).

The earthquake is Morocco's deadliest since a 2004 tremor near Al Hoceima in the northern Rif mountains killed over 600 people.