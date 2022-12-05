Footage in Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailer appears to show Katie Price leaving court

Footage outside Crawley Magistrates Court appears to have been taken after Katie Price's sentencing

Footage used in the Harry & Meghan Netflix trailer appears to have been taken when Katie Price, the former glamour model, left Crawley Magistrates Court, it has emerged.

The brief clip depicts a scene of confusion as photographers rush around and a camera operator runs to get the shot.

It immediately follows footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving radio station Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton in January 2018 and suggests that the couple were harassed by the media.

However, the clip is almost identical to footage taken when Ms Price appeared in court to be sentenced for drink driving on December 15 2021, following a car crash near her home.

The original caption said Price was “surrounded by press” as she made her way into the building.

Several of the same people, including a cameraman, a man in a high-vis jacket and a woman wearing a face mask, can be seen in the clip used in the Netflix trailer.

The exterior of Crawley Magistrates Court and its distinctive blue lettering is also briefly captured.

Neither the Duke or the Duchess is thought to have visited the court, in any capacity.

Similarly, footage of a large crowd of photographers surging around a vehicle appears to have nothing to do with the Sussexes.

It is believed to have been taken at the home of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, in New York when he left to begin a prison sentence for tax evasion and other financial crimes in May 2019.

The original caption on the footage, captured by Getty Images, describes how photographers “scuffle” to get a picture as Mr Cohen gets into his limo on Trump Park Avenue before driving to Otisville prison.

This footage is believed to have been taken at the home of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, in New York

It comes after it emerged that a photograph used in the first trailer for the Sussexes’ documentary, which also appears to have been chosen to show the couple being hounded by the press, has no connection to the Royal family.

The black and white image shows a bank of photographers holding up long lenses and apparently clamouring for a shot.

But rather than pursuing Harry and Meghan, they were at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two, in July 2011, taking pictures of celebrities on the red carpet.

The event took place five years before the Duke and Duchess met. No members of the Royal family were present.