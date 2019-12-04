(Bloomberg) -- North Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders gather outside London to talk about issues ranging from arms control to China, wrapping up a two-day gathering to mark the alliance’s 70th anniversary. The first day featured a tense exchange between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron and an evening reception at Buckingham Palace -- with leaders caught gossiping.

Key developments:

At Queen’s reception, leaders captured on camera discussing TrumpNATO declaration references ChinaTrump blasts Trudeau and scraps news conference

Trump is heading back home (2:33 p.m.)

Trump said in a tweet that he won’t hold a scheduled news conference to conclude the NATO summit, noting that he’s spoken repeatedly to reporters at meetings with world leaders that past two days.

Trump said at a lunch with other NATO members that he’ll speak with reporters at two more meetings, with the leaders of Denmark and Italy. “I think that’s enough,” he said. “There’d be nothing to say.”

Johnson: Huawei Could be Barred From 5G Contracts (2:32 p.m.)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested he might decide against allowing Huawei to supply technology for the U.K.’s 5g infrastructure. He said co-operating with international security allies will be the key factor in the decision. “I don’t want this country to be unnecessarily hostile to investment from overseas, on the other hand, we cannot prejudice our vital national security interest,” Johnson told a news conference in Watford, England.

Asked if he discussed digital taxation with Trump during the meeting, Johnson said “that’s obviously something that’s being raised with our friends in the U.S.”

“We do need to be looking at the question of the vast revenues of big digital companies,” he said. “They are not paying much tax in proportion to the huge sales that they make in this country and we need to address that.”

Johnson says Trump stands “shoulder to shoulder” with U.K. (2:15 p.m.)

“I certainly think the United States is the guarantor -- a massive contributor to NATO. Has been for 70 years. A pillar of stability for our collective security,” U.K. prime minister says. “This was under the current U.S. administration and they were shoulder to shoulder with us and could not have been more supportive.”

He declined to discuss the video clip of world leaders apparently gossiping at Buckingham Palace last night which prompted Trump to call Canada’s Trudeau “two-faced.”

Johnson says there’s a desire to push NATO forward (2:10 p.m.)

“Everybody also attested to the fundamental reason for the success of that alliance and it is based on the idea of solidarity,” Johnson says during press conference. “It depends upon values of freedom and democracy the basic idea. One and one encapsulated in Article five of the North Atlantic Treaty, that we come to each other’s actual defence. That’s why NATO works, that’s why it’s so powerful and so successful.”

He says NATO leaders had “good discussions on Russia,” including the need to be aware of Russia but also the need to engage with it.

German leader draws sharp contrast with Trump (1:55 p.m.)

Angela Merkel kept her words to the huddled press short, and she and her staff kept an icy silence alongside the American delegation while Trump spoke.

“We had a very successful meeting on NATO and discussed various strategies that will be important for the future of NATO,” Merkel said. The chancellor cited unity among the alliance’s 29 leaders, “so I’m very pleased.”

She struggled to chime in only once during Trump’s Q&A when he blasted the state of U.S.-EU trade. The new European Commission will provide a “good basis” for further talks, she said.

The Trump press conference could be off (1:40 p.m.)

The U.S. president has taken a lot of questions from reporters in these two days with most of his bilaterals bona fide press conferences. He even got teased about it. Now, he may have decided to cancel his end-of-summit news conference.

“We’ll go directly back to Washington,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with Merkel. “I think we’ve done plenty of press conferences, unless you’re demanding a press conference, we’ll do one. But I think we’ve answered plenty of questions.”

Trump calls Trudeau “two-faced” (1:25 p.m.)