Footage of police killing Elmwood Park shooting suspect released by attorney general

On New Year's Eve, a Morris County tactical police unit rammed through the door of a motel room in Montville's Pine Brook section and killed James Allandale amid a maelstrom of bullets, ending a four-day manhunt for the Denville resident, whom police had identified as the suspect in an attempted murder.

The Attorney General's Office released video of Allandale's death Thursday, marking the first time since the deadly raid was announced more than a month ago that authorities identified him as the deceased.

Allandale, 61, of Denville, was the subject of an all-out search by law enforcement after an alleged attempted murder in Elmwood Park on Dec. 27, in which an armed attacker — suspected by borough police to be Allandale — entered a Lincoln Avenue home and shot a female victim, who survived her wounds, authorities have said.

That effort reached its bloody conclusion when members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) tracked Allandale to a motel on Route 46 with a warrant for his arrest, said a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

In video released Thursday, taken from body cameras worn by responding officers, police in tactical gear are seen approaching Allandale's motel room with no other law enforcement visible outside. An officer stops short of the entrance and advises another to "ram it," referring to the door.

Neither of the officers can be heard in the footage announcing themselves as law enforcement or ordering Allandale to exit the room before breaking their way inside. The black bulletproof shields they carry obscure much of their body cameras' frames.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request Thursday night for a copy of the arrest warrant filed against Allandale.

When the officers enter the room at the highway-side motel, a cacophony of gunfire explodes, as the two policemen fire at Allandale, who can briefly be seen wielding what appears to be a silver revolver before quickly falling limp between a motel bed and the room's rear wall.

Story continues

"Mr. Allandale exchanged gunfire with Sgt. Fred Jackson, of the Denville Police Department, and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, who are members of the Morris County SERT," the Attorney General's Office said in its statement.

Once Allandale falls to the floor, one of the officers continues to fire rounds at his body before a voice shouts, "Stop fire. Stop fire. Man down," and other officers enter the bedroom, including one who appears through a rear doorway leading to the bathroom, footage shows.

"A paramedic attached to the SERT was on scene to provide advanced life support, but Mr. Allandale was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:27 p.m.," the Attorney General's Office said. "Authorities recovered a firearm near the decedent."

Jackson and Krauss were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released, the agency said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the state's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, which probes any death involving law enforcement under a 2019 directive.

'He’s gonna kill me'

It did not take long for Elmwood Park police to identify Allandale as the suspect in the alleged botched killing that stunned residents along a borough street lined with a mix of single-story vinyl-sided homes and tonier mini-estates, accented with white balustrades and stone driveways.

Authorities have yet to release an official narrative of the shooting, but a neighbor who lives across the street said the attacker meant to kill the home's owner, whom she described as the gunman's romantic partner. But a friend who was visiting became involved in the melee and suffered near-fatal gunshots.

Frightened, and with her presumed attacker distracted, the girlfriend ran across the street to her neighbor's home.

"He has a gun. He shot my [friend] in the head and he’s crazy," the woman told her neighbor, who gave only the name Krystyna. "He’s gonna kill me."

Within seconds after the woman darted upstairs to hide, the suspect broke down the door, brandishing a revolver. Krystyna said she panicked and pointed toward her back door to throw him off her neighbor's trail, as the woman cowered in an closet upstairs. After failing to find Krystyna's neighbor, he fled in a truck.

Much of Krystyna's story is corroborated by police statements filed with the courts. However, prosecutors and local police remained tight-lipped when it came to details, only naming Allandale as the suspect and proliferating a grainy black-and-white photo of him, asking for the public's aid in his capture.

Meanwhile, law enforcement continued to scour the region before gunning him down in a budget motel room with a stucco exterior, wood-paneled fixtures and a single bed, where his body lay nearby, a rumpled gray T-shirt riding up his torso.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Video of deadly police raid on Elmwood Park shooting suspect released