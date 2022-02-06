Footage of police raid in Española goes viral

Feb. 6—A video of a bewildered family being forced off their bus, and allegedly assaulted by an officer, during a raid in Española racked up more than 100,000 views on YouTube last week and has police in New Mexico on the defensive.

The video "Cop Strikes Unclothed Man On Botched Raid" posted Friday was put together using lapel and cellphone video of a Drug Enforcement Administration raid on May 18 at an automotive repair shop.

The video, which had more than 147,000 views by Saturday afternoon, shows a task force made up of New Mexico State Police, Taos Police, Taos County deputies and DEA agents busting in on a family sleeping inside a bus on the property.

During the incident, the parents are only partially clothed and ask to be allowed to put pants on to no avail as police order them off the bus. A GoFundMe started by the family has raised more than $11,000 of a $30,000 goal. The family could not be reached for comment.

In the video a Taos police officer, who later identified himself as Luke Martinez, waves his rifle around and allegedly punches the father as they order the parents and their three children off the bus. The parents, Angelo Martinez and his wife, Ylsa, then confront the officers repeatedly, asking for their names, badge numbers and a warrant, which they contend was never provided to them.

State Police spokesman Mark Soriano said Saturday they received phone calls from the public after the video went viral. In a news release issued early Saturday morning, he said the incident did involve use of force by a Taos police officer, but he stressed that no State Police officers were involved in "any use of force or misconduct during the investigation."

"The New Mexico State Police holds our officers to a high level of professionalism," Soriano said.

He said the task force was serving a search warrant on the property as part of "an effort to disrupt a drug trafficking organization" when they came upon a small white bus. Soriano said a Taos police officer and Taos County deputy boarded the bus "in an attempt to â€‹secure the vehicle and determine if any suspects of the investigation were inside."

Story continues

He said, afterward, the Taos police officer told a State Police sergeant he was "involved in a use of force incident when he made entry into the bus."

Soriano referred any questions about the warrant or investigation to the DEA and a spokesman, Carlos Briano, declined to comment except to say the agency "works closely" with state and local partners when conducting "various enforcement operations, as well as executing search warrants."

Taos Police Chief John Wentz, in a statement, said the incident was fully investigated and "no violation of any policy was determined to have occurred."

He said the "clearing of persons from the vehicle" was standard procedure to be sure those inside weren't suspects being sought or in the "line of fire" during the operation.

Wentz said the YouTube video was edited to delete the segment "where use of force is alleged" and does not "accurately depict what occurred and attempts to create an impression that does not reflect the full facts surrounding this incident."

"To be clear, this incident occurred nearly 9 months ago and during that 9-month time period neither the involved party nor any other individual or entity has filed or inquired about filing a complaint of any kind," Wentz said.

In a separate video posted to the family's YouTube Channel "InSpire Engine," they said they didn't show the assault portion due to it "being inappropriate for YouTube."

According to their channel, Angelo, Ylsa and their children Rya, Logi and Kati, turned a 150-year-old cathedral into an "arts and culture multiplex" in western New York until COVID shut it down. So the family began a cross-country, open-ended trip in a shuttle bus they once used for catering, documenting the travels on YouTube along the way.

The family had engine trouble in May and a mechanic in Española allowed them to camp in the parking lot while the bus was being fixed, according to the YouTube video. The morning of May 18, lapel video shows an officer break into the bus with a rifle drawn and he encounters the parents and children.

The video shows a confused Ylsa ask "is the mechanic here?" as the officer waves his rifle around and orders the visibly scared children to "keep your hands up" and "walk out" one by one. Ylsa asks if she can put pants on and the officer says "No, we'll get your pants later. Hurry up!" and hands her a blanket as she exits.

Angelo tells the officer, "Sir, I'm not even wearing underwear" and protests. The officer replies "I don't give a (expletive) ... hurry up before I drag you out," according to the video. Angelo asks if the officer has a warrant before the video cuts out.

The video's narration then alleges the officer punched Angelo "multiple times in the face" and shows him being led off the bus as he yells "this man punched me." The officer, out of breath, then tells two small children on the bus, "Come on out here bud, you guys are OK, alright."

The rest of the video, recorded by the family, shows Ylsa telling Angelo "if he broke your nose we're suing them; he had no right," and he asks for medical attention.

Over the next 10 minutes the parents asked repeatedly what they had done wrong and demanded the officers' names and to see the warrant.

Ylsa tells the officer they traumatized their kids "for life" and asks them to speak with the children. At some point, a half-naked Angelo changes from a tie-dye shirt into priest garb and blue jeans.

The video shows Ylsa tell a State Police sergeant, "You scared the (expletive) out of us. I mean, what did you think was happening?" He responds, "We didn't know there was a family in there."

Angelo then "attempts to appeal to the officers' human side," according to the video's narration, and explains the family "never intended to come to a town like this." Angelo said, after traveling 13,500 miles through 20 states, they had engine trouble and the shop's employees "seemed like good, nice guys who wanted to help us."

"We're just regular Americans who just wanted to see some cool stuff," he said in the video.

The sergeant tells Angelo they had a warrant for the property and "the purpose of us being here is completely unrelated to whatever you're doing," according to the video.

"When I ask for a warrant, should I expect to be punched in the nose?" Angelo asks the sergeant in the video. The sergeant replies, "No, but if you're not complying — " before Angelo cuts him off.

"I did not do anything to deserve being woken up with a machine gun of some sort in my face, to have my arm twisted because I wanted a warrant, before I stood up and showed somebody my genitalia, to be punched in the nose," he told the sergeant.