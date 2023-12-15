Footage of police shooting on Caroline Ave. will not be released due to court order

A video showing what led up to an Indianapolis police officer shooting a 31-year-old man in November will not be released due to a court order filed by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, the department announced Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had produced a video compiled with portions of body camera footage capturing the shooting on Nov. 10, as is standard in all shootings involving the city's police. The department on Friday said they had intended to publish the footage until a protective order filed Nov. 27 by prosecutors inhibited a release of any kind.

Unless the court order is modified, the video will not be shared until the criminal case has concluded, the department said in the update.

The video depicted the shooting of Dontriell Hood in the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue on the north side after he was reported to be firing shots about 11 a.m. and displaying "erratic behavior."

Police said responding officers tried to de-escalate the situation by telling Hood to drop the gun, lie on the ground and not move. He initially complied, police said, and laid down with the gun next to him.

Officers then asked Hood to stand up and walk toward them. Police said home surveillance camera footage showed he then moved "quickly" toward the gun, fell to the ground and crawled to the weapon before picking it up.

Patrol officer Connor Finch, an 8-year veteran, shot Hood. Medics took the injured Hood to a hospital in serious, but stable condition. He was later charged with resisting law enforcement, unlawful carrying of a handgun and criminal recklessness.

Friday's announcement is not the first time prosecutors have requested the courts to prohibit the release of footage. In October, they filed a motion to not release footage of an Indianapolis officer shooting a man accused of stabbing a police dog during an alleged burglary.

