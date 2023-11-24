Footage said to show attack on Myanmar-China border

STORY: Reuters was able to confirm the location by buildings, mountains, road layout and terrain seen in the videos which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date when the videos were filmed.

The fire in the town of Muse came as China's ambassador to Myanmar met top officials in the Myanmar capital for talks on stability on the border after recent signs that their relationship has been coming under rare strain.

"Due to this terrorist act ... about 120 out of 258 vehicles carrying household goods, consumer goods, clothes and building materials were destroyed by fire," the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported, referring to an opposition alliance that launched an offensive against the junta a month ago.

Li Kyar Win, a spokesman for one of the insurgent forces, denied torching the convoy saying it did not conduct attacks that would "destroy the people's interests."