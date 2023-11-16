New footage shows Alec Baldwin firing prop gun, expressing safety concerns

Newly emerged footage shows Alec Baldwin firing a prop gun on the set of Rust, days before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins, 42, was killed after a prop gun held by Baldwin, 65, discharged a real bullet while they were filming the Western movie in 2021. Baldwin has consistently denied pulling the trigger on the prop weapon.

On Wednesday (15 November), NBC News obtained and published never-before-seen footage of the actor firing guns as he prepares for scenes in character.

In one of the five videos, Baldwin is seen lying on his back in the dirt holding a prop gun as he tells someone to “go to the other side of the camera” because “I don’t want to shoot towards you”.

Another shows Baldwin halting filming to check on the crew’s safety as he appears concerned about the steepness of the path, suggesting that they use a safer part of the trail. In another, he can be heard repeatedly asking a cameraman, “Are you OK?” after they’ve fallen to the ground.

The videos are among several that special prosecutors had initially requested from Rust Movie Productions LLC earlier this year. They were not obtained until October, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The Independent has contacted Baldwin’s lawyer for comment.

Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on Rust film set in newly emerged video. (New York Post)

Last month, prosecutors announced their intentions to recharge Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting after charges were initially dropped in April.

At the time, NBC News cited sources claiming that prosecutors had found new evidence that they believed connected Baldwin to recklessness around safety standards on the set.

“The forensic testing of the gun concluded with certainty that the trigger of the gun had to have been pulled for the gun to go off,” one of the prosecutors, Kari T Morrissey, said in October, according to The New York Times.

“We believe that based on our lengthy and detailed investigation that it is appropriate for a grand jury in New Mexico to make a decision on whether the case should proceed,” Morrissey added.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement. “We will answer any charges in court.”

Should Baldwin be convicted, he could face 18 months in prison.

New Mexico district court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has set a 2024 starting date for the trial of Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed – the other remaining defendant in the involuntary manslaughter case.

The armourer has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering.

Meanwhile, production on Rust resumed this year in Montana, under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, that made him an executive producer.