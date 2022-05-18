Footage shows Amber Heard in an elevator with James Franco the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp

Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 17, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Footage of actor James Franco riding an elevator with Amber Heard at her LA apartment was shown in court.

The video was taken on May 22, 2016, the day before Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp.

Heard alleges that ex-husband Depp "hated" Franco and was jealous of their relationship.

Footage showing Amber Heard riding an elevator with James Franco in her Los Angeles apartment building was shared in court as part of the ongoing defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Franco was mentioned in the court earlier in May after Heard alleged that Depp, her then-husband, was jealous about her relationship with Franco after the pair appeared in a number of movies together, The Associated Press reported.

Heard was asked about having Franco over to her apartment building on the evening of May 22, 2016, the night before she filed for divorce from Depp.

Heard said that she could not recall the exact date of Franco's visit, before surveillance footage from inside her apartment building's elevator was played for the court.

Heard confirmed that the footage showed her and Franco, and that it was taken in the elevator of the building where she lived at the time.

The video appears to show Franco and Heard mutually resting their heads on one another during the elevator ride before alighting.

Heard said Franco visited her to support her. She said he came to her apartment because he was "my friend and he lived next door, quite literally next door."

"And I quite literally exhausted my support network with my usual friends and I was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get," she continued.

Heard said that Depp had thrown a phone at her the day before, The Independent reported, an incident which led to police being called.

Heard also told the court that Depp verbally and physically assaulted her in 2014 as he was jealous of Franco's relationship with his wife. Heard and Franco were filming "The Adderall Diaries" together at the time, which involved a kissing scene between the pair.

Story continues

"He hated, hated James Franco," Heard said earlier in May.

She said that Depp became angry with her when they were on a plane from Boston to LA, including kicking and slapping her, the AP reported.

Depp had previously said during the trial that Heard had started an argument with him on the plane, and that he felt he had to hide in a bathroom as a result, the AP reported.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence that she wrote in 2018. She did not name Depp in the article. Heard has filed a countersuit against Depp.

Read the original article on Insider