Footage Shows Car Flying Through the Air at Niagara Falls Border Crossing

Security camera footage released by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows a white car flying through the air at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, New York, on Wednesday, November 22.

The FBI in Buffalo said it was investigating a vehicle explosion at the bridge, which connects the US and Canada.

The explosion killed two people who were inside the vehicle, CBS News reported, citing law enforcement.

Storyful could not confirm the relation between the vehicle explosion and the flying car seen in the footage.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said there was “no indication of terrorist involvement.”

Earlier on Wednesday, officials closed all international borders crossings between the US and Canada, according to local reports. The Rainbow Bridge remained closed on Wednesday evening, but the other three crossings had been reopened, the CBP said. Credit: US Customs and Border Protection via Storyful

