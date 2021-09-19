Footage shows new details after NYC restaurant incident over proof of vaccination

Three tourists were arrested after allegedly assaulting a New York City restaurant hostess when she asked for proof of their vaccination status before they could be seated indoors, the New York Times reports.

The latest: On Saturday, lawyers for the restaurant and the three women revealed that the tourists had in fact shown proof of vaccination and been allowed into Carmine's Italian restaurant, according to the Times.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

They were then joined by three men, only one of whom showed a vaccine card. The group then left the restaurant and that's where the fight broke out, per the Times.

A lawyer for one of the women told the newspaper that the hostess had used racial slurs and derogatory language toward the group, and had also assaulted them, resulting in a "mutual combat" situation, the Times reported.

A lawyer for the restaurant denied that racism was at play or that the hostess had acted violently, per the Times. Footage reviewed by the Times did not include audio.

The three Texas women have a court date on Oct. 5.

Driving the news: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order mandating proof of vaccination to participate in indoor activities, including visiting gyms and restaurants. The order went into effect Sept. 13.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.