Footage Shows Hamas in Southern Gaza Ahead of Attacks on Kerem Shalom

Footage taken from a Hamas militant’s bodycam emerged on Monday, October 16, showing fighters driving through the streets of Shokat as Sufi, in southern Gaza.

Other bodycam footage taken from the same militant is described as showing the same group entering Israel through a hole in the border fence. Video verified by Storyful also shows the group attacking a kibbutz at Kerem Shalom, after entering through the same hole in the border fence.

According to local Israeli news, security forces in Kerem Shalom managed to repel the Hamas fighters for several hours before reinforcements from the Israeli Defence Force arrived.

In another clip shared widely online, the same militant whose bodycam footage this video was taken from is shot and collapses to the ground. Credit: Al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful