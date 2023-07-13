New footage shows police confronting Northshore principal who’s allegedly high on drugs

We got new body camera footage that shows the moments police confronted a Northshore principal outside a Redmond QFC in June.

The video shows principal Michael Griffin being questioned by police and telling officers he has a gun, which officers then removed from his pocket.

Griffen then tells police he’s worried about his wife’s safety but couldn’t say why. He then tells police he is afraid his wife is being watched.

“Someone got a hold of her it’s like a trafficking thing she’s got something on her that they can see or she’s like communicating with them,” said Griffin. “I know I sound crazy and irrational please just trust me.”

A few minutes later police approach his wife Meghann Griffin who is visibly upset. She later told police their recreational drug use, which had begun about a year ago on vacation and had recently increased.

Both Griffins are principals in the Northshore School District. Back in June, both were put on leave following this incident.

