Footage shows how Russian tanks and armored vehicles keep driving to their death at an infamous mine-filled crossroads

9
Alia Shoaib
·2 min read
An aerial view of Vuhledar, the site of heavy battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 10, 202
An aerial view of Vuhledar, the site of heavy battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on February 10, 202AP Photo/Libkos

  • Russian troops keep driving to their death at an infamous crossroads in eastern Ukraine.

  • Videos show Russian armor being blown up by mines and anti-tank missiles at the intersection.

  • Russia lost 130 tanks during three weeks of fighting near Vuhledar, per Ukrainian officials.

An infamous crossing point near Vuhledar in Ukraine has become a deadly trap where Russian soldiers keep driving to their death.

The Ukrainian army has planted mines at the intersection, which is just outside of the town of Mykilske in the Donbas region, and Ukrainian forces wait nearby to strike with anti-tank guided missiles, according to Forbes.

Despite more than a dozen tanks and fighting vehicles lying destroyed in the area, Russian forces are apparently continuing to try and drive into it.

Drone footage from Ukraine's military has circulated on social media, appearing to show Russian vehicles being destroyed at the crossing point.

The most recent video claims to show a Russian BMP-2 IFV being destroyed at the crossroads after running over a mine and being hit by an anti-tank-guided missile.

Another video shows a Russian T-72B3 tank and BMP-2 being destroyed by a mine and anti-tank-guided missile.

 

TIn their bloody winter offensive, the Ukrainian-held mining town of Vuhledar has been a target for Russian forces.

Fighting has raged in the eastern Ukrainian town, and its neighboring villages as Russia has made several failed attempts to capture it.

Ukraine's unexpected use of mines appears to be helping give it the upper hand in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Along with traditional Soviet mines, Ukraine has also been using US-supplied remote anti-armor mines, which involve firing a shell over an open area that scatters tiny mines widely.

Ukraine's military has claimed that Russia lost at least 130 tanks and armored personnel carriers in a three-week battle in Vuhledar, which Ukrainian officials have described as the biggest tank battle of the war so far. Insider could not independently verify those figures.

Read the original article on Business Insider

