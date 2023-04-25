Footage shows Russians abandoning comrade to drown after Ukrainian attack

Russians threw their soldier to his own devices

Russian soldiers have once again proven that the tired Kremlin narrative that they “do not abandon their own” is a myth, after soldiers are seen leaving a comrade to drown in a video shared by Telegram channel Supernova+ on April 24.

Traveling by motorboat somewhere between the islands near Kherson, the Russians came under fire from Ukrainian defenders, causing a soldier to fall into the water.

Instead of trying to pull him back on board, the unfortunate soldier’s buddies left him to drown under the weight of his own equipment simply to save their own skins by escaping as quickly as possible.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine