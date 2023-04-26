Footage shows Ukrainian UAV spotting and destroying Russian invader

Surviving such an encounter with a kamikaze drone is almost impossible

New footage of Ukrainian Defense Forces using a kamikaze drone to clear trenches with Russian invaders took over social media on April 25.

The video shows the drone operator conducting reconnaissance over enemy positions in search of hiding soldiers.

Spotting the enemy, the operator quickly maneuvered the explosive drone into attack position and directed it into the soldier’s back.

Though the video is understandably interrupted at this point, the enemy’s chances at survival after such a “hard massage” seem minimal.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine