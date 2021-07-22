‘Football Argument’ Ends in Killing at Iconic Philly Cheesesteak Spot Pat’s King of Steaks

Lawrence Ukenye
·2 min read
Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29
Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29

A Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly shot and killed a New York Giants supporter as they were waiting in line at iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday morning.

The two men got into a heated argument about football around 1 a.m., according to the store’s manager. As the quarrel intensified, it got physical and one man, wearing an Eagles jersey, pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing in a van, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Eagles fan ultimately surrendered to police near another City of Brotherly Love landmark: the Liberty Bell.

The Giants supporter, who suffered a bullet wound to the torso, was rushed to Jefferson Hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Freaked-out witnesses at the cheesesteak spot gave police the shooter’s license-plate number.

“We came here just enjoying a typical night,” said Zach Lomas, a New Jersey resident, in an interview with FOX 29. “We were out at the bar. Why are we going to come here and have our lives at risk?”

The restaurant—a favorite of tourists located directly across the street from beef-and-Cheesewhiz archrival Geno’s Steaks—reopened hours after the shooting. The suspect’s girlfriend, who drove the van used to escape the scene, has not been found, according to police.

The bloodshed is emblematic of a continued crime and gun violence spike in Philadelphia, a trend that’s become evident in many large cities across the U.S.

Earlier this month, the city passed a horrific milestone, with more than 10,000 people dead or wounded from gun violence since 2015, according to the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence reporting.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday he had no plans to declare a citywide gun violence emergency, a move made recently on the state level by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

At least 300 Philadelphians have been killed due to gun violence alone in 2021, WHYY reports.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gun that killed U.S. outlaw Billy the Kid to be sold

    One of the most iconic weapons of the American Wild West goes up for auction next month with the sale of the gun that killed 19th century outlaw Billy the Kid. Sheriff Pat Garrett's Colt single action revolver is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million at auction, Bonhams auction house said on Wednesday. The gun comes from the collection of Texas couple Jim and Theresa Earle who amassed Western firearms and other artifacts for some 50 years.

  • FBI ignored tips on Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Democrats charge

    Seven Democratic Senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018. The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Coons, said a letter they received from the FBI last month shows the agency gathered over 4,500 tips relating to Kavanaugh without any apparent further action by investigators. "If the FBI was not authorized to or did not follow up on any of the tips that it received from the tip line, it is difficult to understand the point of having a tip line at all," the Democratic lawmakers said in a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray sent on Wednesday night, which they released to the public on Thursday.

  • Kevin Durant reminds Bam Adebayo that unwritten rules still exist at the Olympics

    KD wanted his ball back after making a shot at practice.

  • Mena Suvari Recalls a 'Weird and Unusual' Encounter with Kevin Spacey on American Beauty Set

    Mena Suvari starred alongside Kevin Spacey in 1999's American Beauty 19 years before sexual assault allegations emerged against him

  • New Jersey woman refusing to obey order to remove vulgar anti-Biden flags despite fines

    A New Jersey woman, who has been ordered by a judge to remove a number of vulgar signs criticizing President Joe Biden, has refused to back down despite the promise of monetary fines by city officials.

  • The Grizzly Bear Had Hunted Him For Days. He Was Tired And Almost Out Of Ammo. Then...A Miracle.

    "He said that the bear kept coming back every night, and he hadn’t slept in a few days."View Entire Post ›

  • Mark Hamill says he's secretly been in every Star Wars movie since 2015

    Everybody knows that Mark Hamill is in Star Wars, unless you only know him from the credits of Batman: The Animated Series and have just had your mind blown, but did you know that he’s also in a lot of Star Wars movies? Like, almost all of them? Okay, yeah, you probably knew that as well, but we’re not talking about Luke Skywalker. We’re talking about an untold number of droids and aliens and other puppets who shared the distinct pleasure of having Mark Hamill’s voice come out of their mouth hol

  • California sued gaming giant Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread harassment of female staff. A male supervisor delegated his work to a female employee so he could play Call of Duty, the suit said.

    California's employment agency said Activision Blizzard's female staff were subjected to "constant sexual harassment" and paid less for their work.

  • NHL rumors: Flyers' Jack Eichel trade pursuit reportedly takes turn

    With a surprising expansion draft behind them, the Flyers' next moves sound a little different than they did last month. By Adam Hermann

  • White Castle says it cold-called 550,000 past applicants from up to 4 years ago to fight the labor shortage

    White Castle said about 32,000 applicants were still interested in talking further, for a success rate of about 6%.

  • In the CFL, Paxton Lynch is getting paid peanuts in comparison to NFL salary

    Five years ago, quarterback Paxton Lynch signed a four-year, $9.476 million contract with the Broncos. He’s currently getting far less than that in Saskatchewan. Via Justin Dunk of 3downnation.com, Lynch will receive a salary of only $65,000 from the Roughriders in 2022. He also gets $3,600 for housing, $200 for each game in which he’s [more]

  • January Jones Joked That Then-Boyfriend Jason Sudeikis Would Never See Her Naked

    The pair dated for less than a year following the Mad Men star’s 2009 Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

  • Missouri Teachers, CRT Advocate Plotted to Hide Social Justice Curriculum from ‘Trump Country’ Parents

    A leaked video shows a Missouri school district plotted with a CRT advocate on how to keep parents in the dark about their efforts to inject leftwing advocacy into their classrooms.

  • What Happened to Porn Star Dakota Skye?

    The popular adult performer had been on the cover of hundreds of DVDs and partied with celebrities in Los Angeles. Then she was found dead in an RV on Skid Row

  • Massachusetts couple sues eBay over 'unrelenting' harassment campaign

    A Massachusetts couple sued eBay Inc on Wednesday for being subjected to an "unrelenting stream" of threats by its employees to stifle their online newsletter critical of the e-commerce company. In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, David and Ina Steiner accused eBay of conspiring through its employees and contractors to "intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them" for their reporting in the newsletter, EcommerceBytes. Federal prosecutors have said the Steiners were subjected in the summer of 2019 to anonymous email and Twitter threats; covert surveillance; deliveries to their home including live cockroaches, a bloody Halloween pig mask and a funeral wreath; and pornography sent in their names to neighbors.

  • 'Don't jump': U.S. responds to plea of Iraqi teen

    When teenager Ali Adil took to social media from his rooftop to vent about living conditions in Iraq and called on U.S. officials to help...His video got more than 700,000 views on Facebook and Instagram, and a direct response from the U.S. state department."This is fire [gesturing to where audio of gunfire came from], it's not a problem, it is okay, this is normal. Biden, fire in hospital, the weather in Iraq is hot, no swimming, there is nothing. Biden, look for me, if you don't help me, I will jump on the street..."The video was posted on July 15, and three days later Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood responded in a mix of Arabic and English. Don't jump, he says:"Hello. Dear Ali Adil, don't jump off the rooftop please. We in America love you..."Life is precious, Hood goes on, and we can make it better together. Adil told Reuters the appeal wasn't his first to a U.S. president: he'd called on Donald Trump, who didn't respond, and this was his fifth to Joe Biden.In his videos, the 17-year-old addresses power-outages and a lack of internet among the many other day-to-day problems he faces, while kids his age in other countries can focus on their studies. "It makes me happy when my voices reaches America and the [Acting Assistant] U.S. Secretary of State Joey Hood responds to me. I thank him, and thank God that my voice was heard. And God willing, I will visit the United States and share the details with you. God willing, we'll find a solution, with the help of the Iraqi government."As of Thursday (July 22), Adil had more than 277,000 followers on Facebook and more than 95,000 on Instagram.

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • Olympic athlete details harsh financial reality: ‘I’ve barely kept afloat’

    Starting a highly competitive internship at JPMorgan is usually a promising step towards a lucrative career in finance – unless you’re Sam Mattis, who set his sights on the Olympics.

  • 'Manifest' Star Melissa Roxburgh Shares Bittersweet Netflix News With Fans

    Everyone is watching the series on Netflix, and yet the show remains canceled.

  • Staff, vendor broke safety policies before woman shot at Fort Worth gun show: police report

    Staff and vendors were supposed to check to make sure guns weren’t loaded, but a Fort Worth police report says that didn’t happen.