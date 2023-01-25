Football coach, hospital official named in arrests of 46 men in North Texas sex trafficking

McClatchy Co./Courtesy
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·5 min read

A Flower Mound Marcus High School assistant football coach resigned after his arrest. A hospital official at Baylor Scott & White Health in North Texas is not employed there anymore. And information on an official with First Priority of America in Fort Worth is no longer on the religious organization’s website.

That is what has happened to three of 46 men recently arrested during a multi-agency operation targeting the demand for commercial sex in North Texas.

The men — a majority of whom are from North Texas — face charges of solicitation of prostitution after they were arrested on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 in an operation focused on suppressing the demand for prostitution, according to local and federal law enforcement. The operation was spearheaded by the Department of Homeland Security as part of its Blue Campaign.

On Tuesday, Frisco police announced that 23 of the 46 men were arrested in their city. Undercover officers met with suspects at hotels in Frisco and Southlake.

Law enforcement personnel responded to online solicitations for prostitution an arranged meetings with the suspects at the hotels with the coordination and cooperation of hotel management and staff, Frisco police said.

Once they arrived, the suspects in Frisco were taken into custody without incident, interviewed by detectives and taken to the Collin County Jail in McKinney.

Many of the men taken into custody listed their hometowns as Carrollton, Irving, McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Flower Mound and Little Elm. One man listed his hometown as Aurora, Colorado, according to Frisco police.

“We appreciate the proactive effort and partnership with our Frisco hotels in helping to keep this kind of activity from coming to our city,” said Frisco Police Department Assistant Chief Darren Stevens in a news release. “With more than 6.4 million visitors a year attending events and conferences in Frisco, we will continue to take steps to show this type of online activity is not tolerated in Frisco.”

During the course of the operation and subsequent investigation, Frisco detectives found no evidence to substantiate rumors circulating about local underage trafficking

Jail records indicated that 19 of the 46 men arrested on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 during the operation were booked into the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth after being arrested at the Southlake hotel.

The men lived in cities such as Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Watauga, Keller and Arlington, according to jail records. One man was from San Gabriel, California, and another from Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

One of those arrested was Cecil Timothy Morrison, a former teacher and assistant football coach at Flower Mound Marcus High School in the Lewisville school district.

Morrison joined the Lewisville school district in April 2018 and submitted his resignation on Jan. 18.

“Mr. Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest and subsequently submitted his resignation to the district last week,” according to a statement released by Lewisville ISD officials. “This is a legal matter outside his role in our district, and we have no indication the circumstances surrounding his arrest involved students.”

Marcus Principal Will Skelton texted the following message to parents of students at the high school: “I think it is important to keep you informed about situations at Marcus High School, even if your student is not directly impacted. Last week assistant football coach Tim Morrison was placed on administrative leave and subsequently submitted his resignation to the district, after district officials became aware of his arrest.

Coach Morrison has not returned to campus since he was placed on leave, and we have no indication the situation surrounding his arrest involved Marcus students. It would be normal for our families and students to have questions, but because this is a legal matter outside his role in our district, we do not have specific details to share.

I understand this is difficult news for our students and our school community. Our focus will continue to be supporting our students through any impact they may experience due to Coach Morrison’s unexpected departure. I have communicated directly with the football program and families in Coach Morrison’s class to ensure they know we are here to support them.”

Tarrant County jail records identified LeMarcus Strickland of Keller as being arrested on Jan. 12. Strickland was listed as an area director in Fort Worth for First Priority of America. The group is a non profit organization supported entirely by the gifts of churches, businesses, individuals and foundations to educate, train and provide resources for Christian students to legally form clubs and share the gospel with other students on public school campuses, according to its website.

Officials with First Priority of America could not be reached for comment, and Strickland’s background information has been removed from the website.

Among those arrested in the sting in Frisco was 49-year-old Jim Hemmingway, of The Colony, who was the director of operations at Baylor Scott & White Health in North Texas. As of Wednesday, Hemmingway was no longer an employee of the health care system, according to an official with Baylor Scott & White Health.

In addition, Frisco police arrested 31-year-old Spencer Asuchak, a hockey player for the Allen Americans. His status on the team was not available on Wednesday.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the operation included the Arlington Police Department, Colleyville Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas County District Attorney’s Office investigators, Flower Mound Police Department, Frisco Police Department, Irving Police Department, Midlothian Police Department, and the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Thwarting sex trafficking is one of our agency’s top priorities, one that every law enforcement office that has a role on the HSI Dallas-led North Texas Trafficking Task Force takes very seriously,” said Lester R. Hayes Jr., HSI Dallas special agent in charge., in a Friday news release. “By targeting those involved in this crime, we hope to disrupt this activity and provide assistance to human trafficking victims by getting them connected to the advocates and resources they need.”

Anyone who is or who knows a potential victim in this, or any other case of sex trafficking or human trafficking or has any information regarding this or any other investigation can contact Homeland Security Investigations toll-free tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

Recommended Stories

  • 'We can no longer trust the NHS with our lives'

    With the NHS in crisis and 12 per cent of the population finding themselves on waitlists to get treatment, there has been a consequent increase in patients who have switched to private healthcare over the past two years.

  • Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie Team Up for New Netflix Kids Animated Series Princess Power

    Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie serve as executive producers on Netflix's new animated preschool series Princess Power, based on Guthrie's children's book, Princesses Wear Pants

  • Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

    The record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made news, and not for the exorbitant prize or the extremely low odds of winning -- about 1 in 292.2 million. Early Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, while lottery players...

  • 2 children dead, baby in hospital after they were found unconscious, MA official says

    Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz called the incident an “unimaginable senseless tragedy.”

  • Theater teacher directed students to ‘have sex’ in front of her, Texas lawsuit states

    Students say the teacher was often “aroused” as they were forced into open-mouth kissing, groping and simulated sex, the lawsuit states.

  • Is Qualys (QLYS) a Good Long-Term Bet?

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered 3.46% net of fees compared to a 4.13% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Style factor headwinds and relative sector positioning offset […]

  • ABC News Live: Classified documents found in former Vice President Pence's home

    Plus, at least 14 tornadoes have been reported in Texas and Louisiana with more storms heading east and three people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Washington gas station.

  • 46 people arrested in North Texas prostitution ring

    46 people arrested in North Texas prostitution ring

  • A Minute With: Michelle Williams on playing Steven Spielberg's mother

    Michelle Williams won critical acclaim for her performance in Steven Spielberg's autobiographical coming-of-age drama, "The Fabelmans", and her portrayal of the director's mother secured her a best actress Oscar nomination on Tuesday. Co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, the movie is set in the 1950s and 60s and follows the fictional character Sammy Fabelman, based on Spielberg as a young man, as he falls in love with the moving pictures and discovers a family secret that changes the way he views the world.

  • Judge Leonie Brinkema named to oversee U.S. lawsuit against Google

    U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, one of the judges who stayed then-President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration into the United States, has been named to oversee the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google over its alleged abuse of dominance in online advertising technology. The government on Tuesday argued that Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite, tackling a business that generated about 12 percent of Google's revenues in 2021 but also plays a vital role in the search engine and cloud company's overall sales. Google said on Wednesday that the complaint was "without merit."

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for January 25th

    AG, JLL and MTDR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 25, 2023.

  • China Formally Arrests Nine Over Covid Protests, Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China formally arrested nine people in connection with a wave of Covid protests that swept the country in November, a human rights group said, even as Beijing unwinds the virus curbs that prompted the demonstrations. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN)?

    Orascom Development Holding AG ( VTX:ODHN ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price...

  • Powerball winner’s prize was multiplied by 10 in South Carolina. Now he has a new home

    “Nobody was more stunned that me to win that much.”

  • Malawi cholera outbreak death toll rises above 1,000

    Malawi’s cholera outbreak has claimed more than 1,000 lives, according to the country’s health minister, who warned that some cultural beliefs and hostility toward health workers were slowing efforts to curb infections. Cholera had killed 1,002 people as of Tuesday, while 1,115 people were hospitalized from the outbreak that started in March 2022, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said. Angry villagers beat up health workers and damaged a facility at the Nandumbo Health Centre in the Southern Region's Balaka district.

  • U.S. says it will propose new Haiti targets for U.N. sanctions

    The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs. The 15-member U.N. Security Council agreed in October to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace or stability of Haiti, naming the country's most powerful gangster as its first target. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also proposed that "a rapid action force" be sent to Haiti to help police combat gangs - a move also requested by Haiti's government.

  • Abcarian: Two universities that tried to squelch academic freedom have backtracked. Here's hoping that's a trend

    Two cases of reflexive censure reversed: Harvard re-invites an Israel critic to take a fellowship. Hamline University regrets calling an art historian 'Islamophobic.'

  • Three things to Know: In Celtics/Heat game lacking stars, Adebayo reminds us he is one

    There are going to be some ugly snubs in the Eastern Conference All-Star frontcourt.

  • Africa needs to learn to feed itself, says Senegal president

    DAKAR (Reuters) -Africa must produce more food instead of relying on imports and aid, Senegalese President Macky Sall told leaders gathered in the West African nation's capital for a summit on Wednesday. The continent is facing its worst food crisis ever, with more than one in five Africans – a record 278 million people – facing hunger, according to United Nations estimates. Heavy debt burdens from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine which raised prices of fuel, grain and edible oils and diverted aid have added to long-term causes of food insecurity such as climate change and conflict, experts say.

  • Lifeguard Luke Shepardson wins Hawaii surfing "Super Bowl"

    Luke Shepardson was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Shepardson was declared the winner Sunday of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, while John John Florence — the winner of the event in 2016, the last time it happened — was named runner-up. Shepardson, a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, scored 89.1 points out of a possible 90 to edge out defending champion Florence, the Star-Advertiser reported.