Football coach shot 10 times covering boys in shooting that killed boy, Jacksonville attorney says

The football coach for a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday in Jacksonville dove to cover the boys who were in the car with him, the coach’s attorney tells Action News Jax.

Attorney John Phillips, who is representing the coach, told Action News Jax’s Ben Becker the man is still in the hospital.

The shooting happened at Moncrief and New Kings roads. The coach and the boys were coming from a football tryout at the Legends Center and Gymnasium.

Phillips said the coach was shot 10 times and has had several surgeries.

Prince Holland, 13, was killed in the shooting and an 11-year-old boy was also injured.

Phillips said he is adding $5,000 to the reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

This brings the reward total to $14,000, as Crime Stoppers was already offering $9,000.

‘We will not rest, we will not tire’

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters was flanked by at least 30 people, including city and community leaders, as he addressed those responsible for Prince’s death on Monday evening.

“This grief has emboldened us and hardened our resolve,” Waters said on the steps of the Police Memorial Building in downtown Jacksonville. “To those responsible for this terrible act, know this: We will not rest, we will not tire, we will not waver.”

Mayor Lenny Curry said Monday night the city will continue to support and invest in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and work with the State Attorney’s Office.

“We will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable,” Curry said.

Waters said JSO is dedicating an additional 420 manhours “to focus on these issues” of violence in the community.

He also said that State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office will be dedicating two additional attorneys “to focus on these issues and these young men in our community that are committing this violence,” Waters said.

‘What if it was your son?’

Action News Jax spoke with Angel on Monday, who has known Prince’s family for years.

“You took one of the biggest, most prized possessions to a mother and that’s her child,” she said.

She is urging anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward, asking the community to put themselves in the family’s shoes.

“What if it was your son? What if it was your brother? What if it was you? It could have been anybody but instead it was an innocent 13-year-old kid.”

Nancy Meiga, who works at a nearby restaurant, said she recently saw Prince, who was a frequent customer at her restaurant.

“I’m destroyed right now about it,” Meiga said.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

