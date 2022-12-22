Football coaches, student arraigned in Haverhill hazing incidents

Dec. 22—HAVERHILL — Two leaders of the Haverhill High School football program, along with an 18-year-old player, are facing criminal charges after a series of hazings were recorded on a cell phone and shared.

Varsity Head Coach Timothy O'Connor, Assistant Coach Michael Kwegyir-Attah and Jesse Rodriguez were arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Haverhill District Court.

According to court paperwork, Rodriguez is accused of three counts each of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older, assault and battery and hazing.

Kwegyir-Attah, 27, is charged with intimidating a witness and failure to comply with his duties as a mandated reporter. O'Connor, 48, is facing matching charges, with an additional count of failure to report hazing.

Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta released a statement to school committee members following the arraignments.

"Sadly this afternoon [two] of our [Haverhill High School] football coaches were arraigned in connection with the recent football hazing incidents," Marotta wrote. "Additional charges may be forthcoming."

In a separate note to the school community, she spoke of a new partnership with the Center for the Study of Sport and Society at Northeastern University.

"As we move forward to rebuild our football program and instill best practices for all our teams, the school system will continue to be intentional about the growth of our athletes on and off the field," she wrote.

A spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement that Haverhill police are also seeking charges against five juveniles in connection to the hazing.

The case was heard by Judge Sarah Joss, who disclosed in open court that her sister is a social worker at Haverhill High. She said the two had not discussed the hazing investigation.

Investigators said they obtained three videos, each showing a separate hazing incident.

O'Connor's voice can be heard in one of the videos, saying "hey," in an effort to stop the incident being recorded. Prosecutors pointed to that as proof that he was aware of his players' behavior.

Story continues

Police say Rodriguez was identified in all three videos. He was wearing just underwear in one and performing a lewd act in another, both in a locker room. Footage of the third incident showed similar acts, but outside on the turf football field.

The videos show three separate victims, all minors, targeted between August and October.

Investigators say that Kewgyir-Attah gave one victim a ride home after an incident, advising him on the way not to tell his parents about what happened and claiming that if he did, the situation would become inflated.

The assistant coach denied those allegations in court.

The next day, investigators say O'Connor told his players to erase the footage, telling his team that it was not indicative of the team's family mentality.

O'Connor says the incident happened after a team spaghetti dinner, and he didn't think it was more than kids fooling around.

He says he reported an incident to the athletic director after the fact and met with school officials when the video became widely shared in the community.

A principal learned about the first video on Nov. 4, according to investigators. That person spoke to O'Connor, but the head coach denied any knowledge of the incident.

O'Connor is alleged to have told his team afterwards, "these phones will be your downfall."

The judge ordered Rodriguez to stay away from the victim and Haverhill High during school hours. There is a safety plan in place that allows Rodriguez to attend an alternate program at the high school.

He is also not allowed to participate in any organized recreational sport and ordered to not use any social media. Cash bail was set at $200.

Kewgyir-Attah, who has coached at the school for four years, is also a gym teacher at Haverhill High. He surrendered to police after hearing of the warrant for his arrest. He has no prior criminal record.

O'Connor has coached football in Haverhill for 13 years and is a history teacher.

Kewgyir-Attah and O'Connor were both ordered to stay away from the high school and have no contact with the victims and witnesses. They are also not allowed to participate in any coaching. Cash bail was set at $350 and $750, respectively.