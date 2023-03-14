Football fan banned from every UK ground after racially abusing Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney - Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

A football found who racially abused Ivan Toney, the Brentford striker, has been banned from every ground in the country in a legal first for online hate crimes.

Antonio Neill, 24, sent the abusive message in October, prompting Toney to share a picture of it on social media which led police to begin investigating.

The message, which officers treated as a hate crime, was traced to a suspect who was then living in the North Shields area, requiring officers from both Northumberland Police and the Met Police to work on the investigation.

Neill, of Robert Street, Blyth, Northumberland, pleaded guilty to sending an offensive message when he appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court in January.

Northumbria Police said Neill appeared before the same court on Monday and was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and a three-year football banning order.

The force said the banning order is the first of its kind to be issued under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

The legislation widened the scope for banning orders to be issued for online hate crimes that are linked to football.

After the case, Superintendent Scott Cowie, hate crime lead for Northumbria Police, said: “Discrimination has absolutely no place in any society, whether out in our communities or online.

“I am therefore delighted that the seriousness of Neill’s offence has been reflected with this banning order, the first of its kind to be issued in the UK.

“I hope this reinforces our commitment to taking action against anybody who commits a hate crime - it will not be tolerated and we will do all we can to put perpetrators before the courts.”

Antonio Neill - Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “If you are going to choose to be vile and abusive to others, doing it from behind a computer screen or on your phone doesn’t mean you'll get away with it, far from it.

“As this case shows, Northumbria Police can track you down, and I hope this banning order demonstrates how seriously officers take hate matters and that it paves the way for other offenders to face similar punishment in future.”

After the case, Brentford FC said: “Court appearances set a strong precedent for anyone else who commits hate crimes and it is our hope that sentences increase in severity until this sort of crime is eradicated.

“Ivan Toney has been subject to sickening racist abuse on a regular basis, and we want to see tough action taken against anyone found guilty of such abuse.”

When Neill admitted the charge in January he apologised in court to the player and said: “I’m disgusted and ashamed and want to become a better person.”