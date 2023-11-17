Football fan who taunted rivals with picture of child cancer victim is spared jail

Dale Houghton waved the image on his phone towards Sunderland fans during a match at Hillsborough in September

A football fan who taunted rivals with a picture of a child cancer victim has been banned from attending games for five years.

Dale Houghton, 32, previously pleaded guilty to a public order offence after sparking widespread fury when he held up a photo of Bradley Lowery, who died in 2017 aged six.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Houghton was pictured smiling as he waved the image on his phone towards Sunderland fans during a match at Hillsborough in September.

Bradley, who supported Sunderland, died after a battle with neuroblastoma, which he was diagnosed with at just 18 months old. He was a mascot for his club and also led England out at Wembley with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Houghton previously admitted intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress in October at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

On Friday, he was given a 12-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, and received the maximum five-year football banning order. He has also been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was pictured walking into court and told reporters he was “extremely sorry” for his actions.

Magistrates heard that Houghton, who tested positive for cocaine, told police he was taking part in “enjoyable banter” with a friend that “went too far”.

Prosecutor Mark Hughes said Houghton described himself as having “standard football banter” with Sunderland fans.

He said it began with showing them pictures of the Newcastle United badge on his phone, to which they responded by showing pictures of a Sheffield United badge.

Mr Hughes said that Houghton subsequently searched online for a picture of Bradley Lowery.

He said: “He accepts he went too far and showed the picture of Bradley on his phone.”

In a statement read to the court, Bradley’s mother Gemma said she’d been “left very upset by the incident”.

She added: “Houghton’s actions weren’t just disrespectful to Bradley, it has caused emotional turmoil to other ill children.”

The court was told that Houghton has lost two jobs as a result of his actions and had to stay away from his family home for “fear of reprisals”.

