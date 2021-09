Associated Press

Texas turned to a punishing run game to wipe out any lingering bad taste of a bad loss. Bijan Robinson ran for three touchdowns in the first half and the Longhorns rolled up 427 yards on the ground in pounding Rice 58-0 Saturday night, a week after a loss a humiliating loss at Arkansas knocked the Longhorns out of the Top 25. Texas quarterback Casey Thompson got his first career start, but it was the smashing running game behind Robinson and Roschon Johnson that had the game quickly out of hand.