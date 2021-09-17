Your football forecast roundup for this weekend
AccuWeather's Melissa Constanzer has the most up-to-date forecasts for college football and NFL games coming up this weekend.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
The Vikings were dealt another blow to their linebacker corps.
One of the key members of that peak Seattle squad was strong safety Kam Chancellor, who served as the ultimate alpha in a locker room full of them.
Sallee has a lot of questions about the Gators heading into the Alabama game.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
“I like being aggressive, and I have a highly competitive side,” says Brooklyn Harker of Chapel Hill High School in North Carolina.
The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
National radio host Dan Patrick told listeners that James Franklin is indeed interested in coaching the USC Trojans.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top running back plays. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
In an instant, a photographer caught a terrifyingly rare sight: a shark attacking a surfer off the Florida coast last week.
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.
Battling ALS is not a fight Chicago Bears Legend Steve McMichael ever thought he would have to wage. But it's one he's taking on with the same determination and tenacity as he did for so many years on the football field.
5 takeaways from MSU's 2-0 start when we broke down the film
"It’s what goes on, on the sideline. It’s high emotions, man, it’s high stress," Campbell said on 97.1 the Ticket.
Steve Belichick waxed poetic about his coaching philosophies, which led him to a story about an important conversation with Nelson Agholor.
Let's see who the experts are picking in this weekend's Penn State vs. Auburn showdown.
Oklahoma State vs Boise State prediction and game preview. Saturday, September 18
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
It appears that ESPN's Paul Finebaum isn't quite ready to say LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is on the hot seat.