Football game shooting: Jacksonville police wound juvenile after shots fired into crowd

Jacksonville police shot a juvenile who they said fired a gun into a crowd leaving the First Coast vs. Ribault high school football game when it was called off in the third quarter Friday night after fights broke out inside the stadium.

The youth was taken to the hospital with a bullet graze to the head and a gunshot wound to the lower torso, Alan Parker, Sheriff's Office chief of investigations, said at the scene.

Information wasn't available about his condition or age. There were no reports as of early Saturday of injuries in the crowd leaving the game or as a result of the earlier fights. It marks yet another shooting at a Jacksonville high school football game over several years.

Parker said the officer-involved shooting happened about 9 p.m. near the Duval Station and Starratt roads, which is on the perimeter of the First Coast campus.

A large presence of Jacksonville police work the scene of an officer-involved shooting of a juvenile who they said fired into a crowd of people leaving the First Coast vs. Ribault High School football game that ended in the third quarter because of fighting.

A student told Times-Union news partner First Coast News that during the football game's second quarter, fights started breaking out and she saw people throwing up gang hand signs. She then heard a gunshot which was followed by about 20 more gunshots, First Coast News reported.

Police had received information ahead of time that there was going to be a large fight at the game and deployed additional resources there, Parker said. Fights were confirmed during the game, so the schools decided to put a halt to the contest in the third quarter and just cancel it, Duval County Public Schools Police Chief Greg Burton said.

Two officers had a couple of suspects in custody in a traffic stop on school grounds with firearms. While they were taking them in, the game let out and a large fight broke out, Parker said. So officers diverted there. The juvenile, not actually in the stands but outside, was shooting into the crowd.

The officers chased him through the parking lot into a wooded area. He would not comply, so they fired multiple times. The suspect was hit two times, grazed in the head and shot in the lower extremities, but was able to get through the woods and hop a fence. He got across the street but was detained by another officer outside a business. He still had the gun in his pants.

Parker said the assault possibly stemmed from a family dispute where the suspect was upset with a cousin.

The two officers have been in the department about six years, and it was their first shooting. No names have been released.

In 2018 two a similar shooting as a Raines vs. Lee football game was letting out left one person dead and two injured. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in that case.

Then in 2019 another person was critically wounded in a shooting toward the end of a Terry Parker vs. Ribault spring football game. The Sheriff's Office said he was targeted in what was most likely a gang-related act, and a 19-year-old man was arrested.

