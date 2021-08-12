Football player shoots 3 men, killing a teammate, at a Miami Gardens hotel, police say

What witnesses described as a practice beef between junior college football players ended with one of them dead after a triple shooting at a Miami Gardens hotel Tuesday, police say.

Jeremiah Harris, a 19-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, went to an ASA College Miami coach after the shootings at Stadium Hotel, 21485 NW 27th Ave. Harris, then was taken into custody by Miami Gardens police. He’s now in custody of Miami-Dade Corrections, charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The dead man, whom police found outside the hotel lobby, was identified in the arrest report only as a teammate. ASA College Miami’s website nor social media named him.

Neither of the other two victims, one of which was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, the other to Aventura Hospital, were identified by name or as players in the arrest report.

ASA College Miami’s campus, 530 W. 49th St. in Hialeah, canceled classes for the rest of the day Tuesday and all classes Wednesday after the tragedy. Classes will resume Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Harris and the teammate who died argued at Tuesday morning’s practice for the football team, which is scheduled to open its season against Keiser on Aug. 21. Harris told police he didn’t think much of it. Witnesses said Harris thought enough of it to tell the teammate when they got back to the hotel, “I have 13 shots in my fanny pack.”

The shooting victim who went to Aventura Hospital told police all three went to Harris’ room, No. 302, because the teammate with whom Harris had argued “wanted the argument squashed.”

An arrest report description of hotel surveillance video from around noon Tuesday said once Harris answered the door, contentious words seemed to be exchanged. Then, from inside his room, Harris fired into the hall. One man dropped there, another ran into room No. 301 and a third skedaddled out of the hallway.

Cameras caught Harris, the report said, running out of the room, down some stairs and tossing his Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol in a restroom.