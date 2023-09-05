Football season is here. Joe Biden's latest play is targeting NFL fans.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is gearing up for football season with a new ad boosting his record slated for Thursday’s NFL season opener between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Biden's campaign is stressing the sharp decline in unemployment since the height of the pandemic and cooling inflation that has precipitously dropped since it peaked last summer. The message comes as Biden grapples with negative feelings about the economy among swing voters.

"There's more to to do, but President Biden is getting results that matter," the narrator says in the latest Biden commercial.

US President Joe Biden speaks the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2023, thanking the team staffing the FEMA National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) throughout Hurricane Idalia and the fires in Maui, Hawaii. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_33U444F.jpg

Biden's support remains tepid heading into the 2024 election, with 42% of Americans saying they approve of his job performance, and 57% saying they disapprove in a Wall Street Journal survey released this week. He's tied with GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup, and 58% of Americans say the economy has gotten worse over the last two years.

His administration spent the summer trying to break the logjam, and his campaign is buttressing the White House's case with advertisements.

It launched a $25 million ad buy in August ahead of the first Republican presidential primary debate that targets battleground areas, including Detroit. Biden's new commercial is part of the pre-existing purchase.

The ad will air in Atlanta, Phoenix and other major battleground state media markets, including Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Milwaukee.

The campaign is also placing an emphasis on reaching out to Black and Hispanic voters nationally. And according to the data-tracking website Statista, 45% of Hispanics, 42% of Black Americans and 37% of white Americans say they are avid NFL fans.

"This buy sends a clear message that we are running an aggressive, winning campaign," the campaign's communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

