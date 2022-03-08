Football standout Travis Rudolph claims 'stand your ground' in Lake Park homicide. Will court let him?

WEST PALM BEACH — Travis Rudolph fired almost 40 rounds from his AR-15 outside his Lake Park home early one morning last April, killing one of the four men who had pulled up to his house to confront him about his treatment of a woman, according to court testimony Monday.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen will decide whether Rudolph, a former standout football player at Florida State and Cardinal Newman High School, fired the semi-automatic rifle in self-defense.

The hearing was on whether Rudolph, now 26, can invoke Florida's "stand your ground" law in the fatal shooting of Sebastion Jean-Jacques on April 7, 2021, outside Rudolph's house on North Redwood Drive.

New York Giants' Travis Rudolph talks to reporters during NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Rudolph is charged with one count first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. He declined to speak with investigators after the shooting, instead invoking his right to speak to a lawyer. He is expected to testify in his own defense Tuesday.

Marc Shiner, Rudolph's lawyer, argued Monday that PBSO detectives did an inadequate job investigating the shooting by not requesting telephone records fast enough and not seeking out more witnesses.

Shiner also said investigators failed to search thoroughly for other weapons the men might have been armed with the night of the shooting. At least one of the men had a gun with him that evening, according to testimony Monday.

It was unclear when Gillen would rule on Rudolph's request that the charges be dropped.

The incident took place just after midnight April 7. Keshaun Jones testified Monday that he and three friends arrived at Rudolph's home after Rudolph and a woman known to Jones had a fight about their relationship.

"He is a dead man walking," Jones texted the woman, according to court records. Attorneys did not identify the woman in court Monday but indicated she may testify Tuesday.

Jones testified Monday that he arrived at the house unarmed to talk to Rudolph, who he said was known to own guns. One of the men with Jones was armed, but it was not clear if the gun was left in the car before the men approached the house because Jones testified that he did not know the man had a gun.

A fight broke out outside the house and Rudolph can be seen on doorbell camera footage running back into his house and coming out with an AR-15.

As the men drive away Rudolph fired 39 shots into the car, injuring one of the men and killing Jean-Jacques, who was struck 10 times, according to testimony Monday.

Not long after the fight, investigators were called to the intersection of 40th Street and Broadway in West Palm Beach, where Jones' Cadillac had broken down.

The Cadillac stopped near 40th Street in West Palm Beach on the way to St. Mary's Medical Center, after Jones said the car could not drive anymore from the damage it sustained, including bullet holes in the windshield and the driver's side window.

Jean-Jacques died in the passenger seat of the car after paramedics arrived. Jones testified that he did not realize he left another one of his friends behind in Lake Park. That man was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

Rudolph signed with Florida State in 2014 as a five-star recruit from Cardinal Newman. He compiled more than 2,300 career receiving yards and scored 18 touchdowns in three seasons with the Seminoles.

After his years with the Seminoles, Rudolph played briefly in the NFL for the New York Giants in 2017 and was a member of the Miami Dolphins' practice squad for a portion of the 2018 season. He later signed to play in the Canadian Football League, but his team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, released him Wednesday.

Rudolph's father, Darryl Rudolph, died in what was ruled an accidental shooting in April 2017 at a suburban West Palm Beach strip club. Authorities said Paul Senat fired an AK-47-style rifle through a wall at Sugar Daddy's Adult Cabaret, striking and killing the elder Rudolph. Senat pleaded guilty to culpable negligence and was sentenced to two days in jail.

The homicide was one of 109 in Palm Beach County and one of two in Lake Park during 2021, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Ex-FSU star Travis Rudolph claims 'stand your ground' in fatal shooting