Foothill Band Boosters Reschedule Crab Feed With New Format

PLEASANTON, CA — Foothill High School's Band Boosters rescheduled the date and changed the format from in-person to takeout for its upcoming crab feed — citing the recent surge in COVID cases.

Originally planned Jan. 28 at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Pleasanton, the annual fundraiser now is Feb. 4 with a "crab-n-go" style.

"As we navigate through a new spike in COVID cases, we have decided to make some changes on our annual crab feed," organizers said. "Similar to last year, our crab feed will be a to-go event. We will still be offering fresh crab directly from our local supplier, along with delicious pasta, salad and dinner rolls."

Online orders are due Jan. 27, with meal pick-ups set Feb. 4 at Foothill.

Options include:

Dinner for two ($120), with two portions of crab, salad, pasta & sauce and rolls;

Dinner for four ($265), with four portions of crab, salad, pasta & sauce and rolls, plus one quart of clam chowder;

Or one quart of clam chowder for $25.

Proceeds support Foothill's instrumental and color guard performers.

Live performances featuring FHS' jazz bands originally were planned for the in-person Veterans hall event. Instead, a pre-recorded concert with the performers will go live Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. on YouTube, organizers said.

For info on the high school's feed, follow this link. For ordering details, go here.

FHS Band Boosters organization is not alone in rethinking its annual event. A handful of other groups, including Aggies Youth Football & Cheer in Hayward, the Assistance League of Amador Valley and Fremont's California School for the Deaf canceled their 2022 crab feed plans. Livermore Rotary Club's Feb. 4 feed at the Shrine Center is now on hold, with a possible rescheduling date for later in the spring.

