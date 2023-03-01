Footprints in ‘freshly-fallen snow’ lead cops to shooting suspect, Connecticut cops say

Footprints in “freshly-fallen snow” led detectives to the home of a man suspected of shooting into another house, according to Connecticut police.

Residents called police at around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 28 to say their home had been shot into, according to a news release from the Bloomfield Police Department.

A bullet had traveled through a bedroom window and then a bedroom wall before lodging in an adjoining bathroom, the release says.

Detectives found a 9mm shell casing in a park next to the residence as well as some footprints in the “freshly fallen snow,” the release says.

The prints led detectives to a home about half a mile away, according to police.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home and found a stolen Glock 19 with an “extended ammunition magazine,” which is a device that can be attached to a firearm that allows it to carry more bullets, according to police. A Glock 19 is a 9mm mid-size, semi-automatic pistol.

The gun also had an attachment that converted it into an automatic firearm, meaning that it can continue to fire as long as the trigger is held down.

Detectives also seized more than 100 rounds of ammunition, the release says.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and second-degree reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $800,000.

Bloomfield is about 9 miles northwest of Hartford.

