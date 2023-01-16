Footprints in the snow lead cops to man they say fled NH crash scene

Jan. 15—An Acworth man faces driving while intoxicated and other charges after state police say footprints in the snow led them to him after allegedly fleeing a crash scene Saturday in Unity.

Around 9:18 p.m., state police said troopers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Unity Springs Road in Unity.

Callers reported a single vehicle had crashed into a tree, and the male driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Upon arrival, state police and local officers from the Newport Police Department located a Volkswagen Passat with heavy front-end damage.

According to state police, just prior to hitting the tree, the suspect vehicle had passed another vehicle on a double yellow line during poor weather conditions "which directly resulted in the vehicle losing control and crashing," police said in a release.

Officers and state troopers found a set of footprints in the snow nearby and followed them for approximately two miles before they ended in a wooded area on Gilman Pond Road in Unity. Officers searched the area and reported finding a man identified as James Brandt, 54, of Acworth, who police claim refused to cooperate but eventually was identified as the operator of the vehicle involved.

Brandt was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident, reckless operation, and disobeying an officer.

Brandt was bailed and released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Newport District Court on February 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Newport Police Department and Unity Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jesse DeAngelis at (603) 223-3814 or Jesse.A.DeAngelis@dos.nh.gov.